Special to the Union
For the past two months, teachers, support staff, bus drivers, and contracted custodial staff have received their COVID vaccinations after school clinics held at the Junction City Middle School. During a zoom meeting, Governor Kelly told school district Superintendents across the state that educators and those who serve students are a top priority in Kansas. In collaboration with the Geary County Health Department, USD 475 has been able to bring this priority to fruition. Nearly 900 employees have received their first of two shots.
Throughout the pandemic, Geary County Schools has been dedicated to ensuring the safety of students and staff and keeping the school doors open.
The first clinic was held on January 25, 2021, where 84 staff members received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. Since that time, twelve additional clinics have been conducted with the assistance of volunteers from Valley View Care Center, Geary County Health Department, USD 475, as well as retired nurses. By March 24, all interested staff will have received their second vaccination.
