Taxpayers in the Geary County school district are currently paying for two Junction City High School principals.
They’re paying about $84,000 to a woman who has been suspended from the job since late October, through the end of this month.
Why? School board members and district administrators have refused to say, but it comes down to a decision the board made after reviewing an internal investigation of an incident Oct. 20. That was when a sophomore at JCHS came to school wearing a hijab; the school’s handling of that sparked a student protest.
The district last month turned over a copy of that investigation to the Junction City Union after the newspaper requested it under the state’s public-records law. According to the report, a Muslim student — whose name is redacted from the report, but who identified herself in a Union story last fall as Patience Okemba — requested an exception from the school’s dress code banning students from wearing headgear such as hats and headscarves during the school day. Okemba wanted an exemption to wear the hijab — a headscarf worn by many Muslim women as an expression of their faith.
The report indicates Okemba, who had been wearing the hijab during cross country practice for a week and a half prior to the incident with Sharp, had gone to her academy principal and requested an exemption from the dress code. One of Okemba’s teachers noted that she returned to class “visibly shaken” from that meeting.
“Student returned from the meeting visibly shaken after being instructed by [redacted] to prepare a paper, including pictures, about why it was important to her,” the report reads.
The report seems to indicate that Sharp is not the staff member who requested Okemba to write the essay defending her use of the hijab.
Okemba’s teacher, noting how upset she was upon returning from this discussion, emailed an assistant superintendent at the school district headquarters with her concerns.
This initial email appears to have been sent to then-Assistant Superintendent Lacee Sell. The report reads that, in an Oct. 27 email between two people whose names are redacted, “Sell explains she overlooked the 12 September email” from the teacher.
The initial email asking for an exemption from the dress code seems to have been sent to Sell rather than to Sharp because of an apparent distrust of the JCHS administration at the time.
The teacher “explains she jumped the chain of command and sent the 12 September email to [redacted] because of a trust gap with JCHS administration,” the report reads.
Later, an unknown district official would deny Okemba had been required to write an essay about the hijab.
When confronted by students about why Okemba had been asked to write an essay, that official “clarified that no essay was required but, due to privacy concerns, no further explanation would be provided.”
The day of the incident, an unnamed hall monitor stopped Okemba after spotting Okemba wearing the hijab between classes. One witness told investigators that the hall monitor told Okemba she had to take it off. Another witness indicated that the interaction was less confrontational.
The report indicates that Okemba told the hall monitor the scarf she was wearing was not just a winter scarf but a hijab, but the hall monitor “did not understand the student’s ‘modesty’ response.’”
The incident inspired a peaceful student protest on the high school grounds Oct. 23.
The report of an interview carried out with an administrator whose name was redacted — but who is presumably Sharp — indicated that “at no time was (Okemba) instructed to remove the hijab.”
This same administrator would later express “concern for being subjected to hate speech on the District Facebook page, in phone calls and email” and would cite “not receiving communications help from the District nor legal support” as a problem.
The administrator in question said they felt “all three adults caught up in this matter were doing their job in an ethical, responsive and caring manner” and that “all interactions with the students were positive.” The administrator in question had arranged for “cultural training” for JCHS staff and cited “social media narrative as a false account of actual events.”
The report notes that Okemba was not interviewed as part of the investigation because she was not available.
After meeting twice behind closed doors, the school board on Nov. 2 voted unanimously to suspend Sharp with pay. The board later voted to make Merrier Jackson the interim principal, and then this spring voted to make her the permanent replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.