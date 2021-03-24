MANHATTAN — Today, March 24, Kansas State University is hosting the second All In for K-State, allin.ksufoundation.org, a campuswide giving day with an ambitious goal this year to help students save money on textbooks.
K-Staters come together today — virtually — to significantly reduce the cost of textbooks for K-State students by supporting the university's Open/Alternative Textbook Initiative, Textbooks 2.0, which saves students money by replacing expensive traditional textbooks with open/alternative digital resources tailored to the class by the instructor.
"In 2019, we launched the inaugural All In for K-State day of fundraising and discovered what generous K-Staters can accomplish in one day for one philanthropic objective," said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. "We're rallying the K-State family again to help students save money on textbooks and essential class resources. All In for K-State 2021 is about providing digital textbooks, custom-tailored by class instructors, that students can afford. Over the past few years, we've learned how important digital alternatives to traditional class materials can be."
Over the past several decades, the cost of traditional textbooks has increased three times faster than the rate of inflation. K-State students are not immune to the high cost of traditional textbooks and the impact that has on the affordability of a college education. Undergraduate students at K-State typically pay nearly $1,000 for books each year. Textbooks 2.0 currently cost only $10 per class.
In the past six years, K-State students have saved $6.8 million with Textbooks 2.0.
Unlike traditional, commercially published textbooks, Textbooks 2.0 are available on multiple digital devices including phones, laptops and tablets, as students need them, whenever and wherever they have internet access.
"Supporting Textbooks 2.0 is kind of like giving a small scholarship to every student in a class year after year," said Brian Lindshield, associate professor of food, nutrition, dietetics and health. "Not only does this help students financially, but students in classes with open/alternative textbooks all have access to a customized Textbooks 2.0 on the first day of class, something that does not occur for all students with traditional textbooks. Both of these benefits support their learning and success. I hope the K-State family comes together today to support students during All In for K-State."
Visit allin.ksufoundation.org to learn more about All In for K-State and Textbooks 2.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.