MANHATTAN — Kansas State University’s flagship research publication is taking the gold with a prestigious international award. The Council for Advancement and Support of Education, or CASE, has recognized Seek magazine with a gold 2021 Circle of Excellence award.
The gold award honors the 2020 issue of Seek in the periodicals and magazines design category. Seek magazine is the university’s flagship research magazine and invites readers to “See” “K”-State’s research, scholarly and creative activities, and discoveries. The magazine includes a print publication as well as the website k-state.edu/seek.
“Once again K-State has proven the power of collaboration in communications,” said Jeff Morris, vice president of communications and marketing. “Seek is a team effort and we are very grateful to our partners who help make this one of the premier publications in the nation.”
CASE is an international association of educational institutions. The Circle of Excellence Awards are international awards and showcase outstanding work in advancement services, alumni relations, communications, fundraising and marketing at colleges, universities, independent schools and affiliated nonprofits around the world.
In 2021, CASE received almost 3,000 entries from 27 countries. Those entries came from 530 institutions for consideration across 100 categories.
“This international recognition truly demonstrates the commitment of K-State researchers and communicators to fulfilling our land-grant mission of sharing research and knowledge with Kansas, the nation and the world,” said Beth Montelone, K-State interim vice president for research.
Seek is a collaboration among the Office of the Vice President for Research, the Division of Communications and Marketing and other university communicators. In addition to the 2021 Circle of Excellence gold award, the magazine has received 19 CASE awards since publication began in spring 2016, including one Circle of Excellence silver award, one grand gold District VI award, 12 gold District VI awards, three silver District VI awards and two bronze District VI awards.
A 15-member in-house team — including designers, photographers and writers — created the 2020 issue of Seek magazine.
The 2020 issue of Seek was a special “mega” issue that featured K-State research focused on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in multiple disciplines. The 2020 issue also featured student architecture projects to design affordable housing, highlighted a decade of K-State research, described pioneering new research on industrial hemp and shared how scientists are protecting the U.S. swine industry.
In their feedback, the CASE award judges offered the following comments: “Airy and classic design, minimal but impactful design thinking. Stunning photography and strong design sense draws the reader in, and makes every page pleasing to look at. Dynamic and bold color choices tie the cohesion together for this publication.”
