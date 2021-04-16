JUNCTION CITY – The custodians at Spring Valley Elementary received the School of the Month award from ABM Industries, the contractor that provides the district’s custodial and maintenance service.
Kevin Knitter, ABM Industries’ custodial manager, said Milford Elementary has been dominating the award this year.
“Spring Valley is the first school that’s broke into School of the Month since that,” Knitter said. “This is a big deal.”
ABM does three to four inspections on each school building per week, according to Knitter. The scores are tallied up, and the total score determines what school receives the award.
Sierra Jackson, principal of Spring Valley, said the school has around 350 students.
“That’s why I think it’s significant for our team. It’s pretty cool that a building this size is getting this award,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting for all of them to be recognized.”
The day shift custodial team at Spring Valley consists of Arthur Dean and Roger Reynolds. The night shift consists of Jacob Wren, Anna Bovadilla and Michelle Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.