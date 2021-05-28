Principal’s Honor Roll

(All A’s)

9 — Rebecca Peterson

10 – Casey-Sexton Snow

12 – Mackenzie Girardot

12 – DJ Shin

Gold Honor Roll

(All A’s/B’s)

9 – Heston Jahnke

9 – Sierra Smith

10 – Grace Lichtensteiger

10 – Leah Williams

11 – Clarissa Okara

11 – Lauryn Peterson

12 – Brayden Sexton-Snow

Blue Honor Roll

(All A’s/B’s and one C)

9 – McCenzie Mitchell

9 — Crystal Sexton-Snow

10 – Jakob Black

