St Xavier Catholic School brought in $68,000 this weekend through its Spring Fling fundraiser, as donations continue to come in.
About 120 people attended the event according to Principal Shawn Augustine.
“That was wonderful to see during this whole pandemic,” he said. “We never knew who was going to be willing or ready to come out and be at this event.”
Alumni and other supporters from all over donated money through the fundraiser, Augustine said.
The school had a catered meal from Hog Wild Pit BBQ, a dinner which normally would have been a potluck but was not because of COVID-19 concerns.
“That all went well,” Augustine said. “I just felt like, for that evening, there was just a lot of support. I knew that the people in this community were very supportive of our school, but it was a great thing to see the overwhelming support.”
The private Catholic school was unable to do its usual fundraising auction this year — which would normally have been scheduled for earlier this year — or even last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“It was kind of a long time come due for us and I was just really excited to see people coming out in support whether they could be there in person or at least sending us monetary donations and support that way,” Augustine said. “It was a really well-supported event.”
Augustine said the event was the product of community support and behind-the-scenes work by a committee put together to help hold the fundraiser.
He said he believed the fundraiser received such support because the community values the school.
“They like the opportunity to have a private school here,” Augustine said. “I think the others that get involved besides your community and your parishioners here — your alumni that have come to this school — are always willing to give and support their alma mater. And so I think that was important too.”
He believes COVID-19 itself also contributed to the number of people attending and donating.
“I think a lot of people hadn’t been out — hadn’t actually been involved in a lot of things,” Augustine said. “And this was an opportunity for them to come out — socialize, have fun — but at the same time bid on items at the auction and give support back to the school.”
St. Xavier has struggled alongside everyone else this year, he said. The school was down in enrollment by about 15 students, according to Augustine. This was expected, he said.
“Some of those had chosen to go online just until this COVID was finished,” he said. “I know that many of them are already enrolling for next year and ready to come back.”
