Four students in the Innovations Academy JAG-K program participated in the organization's annual Regional Career Development Conference (CDC) where students compete in events that showcase competencies attained in the JAG-K program. Sixteen schools in Region 4 submitted forty-six entries where the winners of four different areas of competition would be announced. Gabriel Nichols and Charles Scheible took first place in the Project Based Learning event. Nautica Tyson took first place on the Financial Literacy Test and Tairon Banks took second place in the Public Speaking event. In addition to the individual accomplishments, the HD Karns Innovations Academy JAG-K program took 2nd place in team awards! In past years, the Regional CDC competitions were held at a central location. This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the competitions were conducted virtually.
Students participated in annual Regional Career Development Conference
- Special to the Union
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- William Casper Engstrom
- El Dorado Correctional Facility Resident Death
- Cheesecake restaurant scheduled to open in Grandview Plaza
- Albert Cross
- Martin Wayne Ascher
- JC Breakfast Optimist Club Learns About USD 475 Curriculum Decisions and the Gustafson Cattle Ranch
- Sandra Dee Worland
- Geraldine (Gerry) H. Mills
- Police log 05-11-21
- Geary County Schools USD 475 prepares for final inspection of new JCHS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.