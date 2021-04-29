Geary County Schools USD 475 on Wednesday held their second day of contract negotiations between the district and the Junction City Education Association (JCEA) for the 2021-2022 school year.
The representatives from each organization began with a discussion of the high school teaching load. This topic was tabled until additional information can be shared with the team.
The following topic of discussion was the Sheridan Elementary School pilot calendar, which was discussed for informational purposes only. This included discussing itinerant staff, or traveling educators, as it pertains to the pilot calendar, which was also tabled. The organizations also tabled discussing Pandemic Language updates.
The organizations then discussed the elementary teaching overload memorandum of understanding (MOU). The MOU will be reviewed by a committee and brought back to the organizations.
Wednesday’s negotiations can be viewed on Geary County Schools USD 475’s YouTube page.
The organizations will meet for their third day of negotiations on Thursday, which can also be found on the YouTube page.
