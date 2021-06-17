On June 15 our team met and discussed additional compensation for work within the duty day. We also spoke about the salary schedule. We agree to meet for our next meeting on June 22 at 2:00 p.m.
Summary of June 15 USD 475 and Junction City Education Association negotiations
