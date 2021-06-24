In Wednesday’s negotiation session the team discussed Salary Schedule. We will reconvene at 2:00 on July 7 to continue our discussion.
Wednesday’s negotiations can be viewed on Geary County School’s USD 475 YouTube page. The next negotiations will also be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube.
