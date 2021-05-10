Geary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education held a meeting on Tuesday at the Mary E. Devin Center for Educational Support.
The meeting began with Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston presenting the Superintendent’s 3R’s Award to five students: Eisenhower Elementary School third-grader Lezyl De La Cruz, Fort Riley Elementary School third-grader Dylan Conway, Fort Riley Middle School eighth-grader Isaac Celeste, Franklin Elementary School fifth-grader Abigal Arocho-Concepcion, and Westwood Elementary School second-grader Loveanna Uwas. These students demonstrate respect, responsibility, and the ability to build positive relationships at their schools.
The board members then recessed to two executive sessions before approving multiple items, including the approval of the personnel report for the 2021-2022 school year. This included naming current Fort Riley Middle School Assistant Principal Kathleen Brennan as principal of Fort Riley Middle School, current Fort Riley Elementary School Assistant Principal Melisa Burgess as principal of Morris Hill Elementary School, current Franklin Elementary School Certified Instructional Tutor Kathryn Friesen as principal of Seitz Elementary School and current Arkansas City High School Assistant Principal Nicole Perez as principal of H.D. Karns Innovations Academy.
The board also approved the addition of two truancy officers to the district’s truancy program to support schools and work with local authorities to enforce daily school attendance at an estimated cost between $71,368 to $100,188, depending on experience and benefits. The officers would contact families of truant students daily, initiate attendance contracts with families, work with the judicial system, set district-wide attendance goals, and report to the board.
The board continued, approving a 16-hour voucher for certified staff to relocate from the current Junction City High School building to the new Junction City High School building at a rate of $18.50 per hour. The staff may use this time to pack and unpack district assets in each of the classrooms and facility.
Dr. Eggleston then presented to the board a copy of the district’s updated Way Forward document for the 2020-2021 school year to include compliance with Senate Bill 40. The document is a general overview of what the processes and procedures are for the school year regarding COVID-19. The board approved the update, and it immediately went into effect until further notice.
Chief Operations Officer David Wild then asked the board for approval in accelerating the purchase of furniture, business tables, and general classroom furnishings from Wenger Furniture for a maximum of $790,000 using current Capital Outlay funds, which will be replenished upon receiving incoming Heavy Impact Aid. This furniture will go in the new Junction City High School. The board approved this purchase.
The district’s Chief Information Officer Karl DeArmond presented the district’s update to the 1:1 Handbook, which outlines the best practices for maintaining devices. The changes include the student paying 0% if their device is accidentally damaged, and the district pays 100% of the cost to repair the device. Any subsequent repair due to damage will need to be paid fully by the student. This year, the district has had over $225,000 worth of damage from students to devices. The board approved this update to the handbook.
The board then continued to discussion items, beginning with a presentation from Junction City High School teachers on a master schedule plan. The teachers recommended having the high school adopt a new schedule that focuses on each subject having a specific amount of time as best for the subject. Example schedules can be found below. No action was taken by the board.
The district’s Teaching and Learning department then presented to the board their Spring Interim Assessment Data, which looks at the math and English Language Arts (ELA) results for third grade to tenth grade and compares them to the results from the Fall Interim Assessment and Winter Interim Assessment.
The board then heard from Mr. Wild that the district is seeking a Contract Manager at Risk for the building of the new Fort Riley elementary school. The district will hold public comment at the next board meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 20 regarding this.
Board President Dr. Anwar Khoury then moved to end the meeting early, as passed by the board, and all items that were not discussed would be moved to the next board meeting.
The full meeting can be viewed on the Geary County Schools USD 475 YouTube page.
