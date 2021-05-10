The team discussed the high school teaching load for next year. Then, the group went on to discuss the importance of parent-teacher conferences. The group then went into a discussion on the short-change of assignment language in the contract. The group then spend time discussing the current funding issues and how that affects the compensation piece of our negotiation. The team ended the night by discussing additional work within the duty day.

