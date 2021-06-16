FAYETTE, IA – Upper Iowa University has announced the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honorees included:
Fort Riley, KS - Albert Arthur, a Information Systems major;
Junction City, KS - Jan Cruz, a Psychology major;
Milford, KS - Dale Frantz, a Psychology major;
Junction City, KS - Garrett Gaster, a General Business major;
Junction City, KS - Michael Halbach, a Human Resources Mgmt major;
Ft Riley, KS - Marie Merisier, a Criminal Justice major;
Junction City, KS - Charissa Myers, a Business Admin major;
Fort Riley, KS - Braimah Sidibe, a Financial Management major;
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
