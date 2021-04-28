Geary County Schools USD 475 on Tuesday began contract negotiations between the district and the Junction City Educator’s Association (JCEA) for the 2021-2022 school year.
Representatives from each organization began the negotiations by reviewing the ground rules for Interest-Based Bargaining. Then, they listed topics for negotiation and prioritized each.
Further discussion included middle school workload and Professional Development Days, early childhood sunset clauses from within the contract, start time for satellite early childhood classes, and the first and last day of school for the Early Childhood Center.
Tuesday’s negotiations can be viewed on Geary County Schools USD 475’s YouTube page.
The organizations will meet for their second day of negotiations on Wednesday, which can also be found on the YouTube page.
