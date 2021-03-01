Unified School District 475 voted in favor of the refinancing and selling of some of the bonds that helped pay for the construction of the new Junction City High School.
The district was advised by Managing Director Public Finance Investment Banking of Piper, Sandler and Co. Dustin Avey to refinance the bonds, according to USD Board of Education President Jim Schmidt.
District COO David Wild said this was “simply authorization to proceed with the process, not to actually sell the bonds. This is an effort to initiate and should we reach a point where we can achieve whatever floor this board wants to achieve, then we would proceed with the sale of the bonds.”
The bonds may be sold about 30 to 45 days after the board offers its approval.
Wild indicated the refinancing of the bonds will help reduce debt associated with the construction of the new high school by cutting interest rates on some of the district’s bonds.
It could save the district more than $9 million, he said.
“If interest rates hold steady through the refinancing period — which is probably 30 days or so — our goal is to save a minimum of about $5.5 million,” Wild said. “Our target is about $9 million.”
The district is not looking to refinance all of the bonds associated with the new high school, he said.
“The model that we looked at did not include all of them,” Wild said. “It included those that were the best targets. So when they sell the bonds, they sell them in series — different series — so what Piper Sandler has done is look at those that are the lowest hanging fruit for refinancing. And those could change any time between now and the actual refinancing date. So it’s all dependent upon market shifts.”
This move could lower the district’s interest rate by between 40 and 60 percent, he said, and prevent the district from having to pay interest on longterm debt associated with the school bonds, he said.
“(This) would allow us to either retire the debt early or do some other change at some point in the future as determined by some other board,” Wild said.
He said the district would continue to track the market right up until the moment the bonds were to be sold.
“We will continue to work the analyses until the point of sale and then execute that which is preferable for the district,” Wild said.
The district has been monitoring interest rates for some time now, he said.
“Rates have gone down over the course of this last year,” he said. “We believe they have bottomed out and have started their way back up, so we’re trying to catch the market right now while it’s favorable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.