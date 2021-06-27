After much consideration, Geary County Schools USD 475’s administrative team has decided to make the wearing of masks optional for students and staff during the 2021-2022 school year.
The district, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, still encourages anyone who has not been fully vaccinated to continue wearing a mask when in a public setting.
The district’s administration will continue to work diligently with local, state, and national health organizations to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.
If further guidance is released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that contradicts this decision, the district’s administration could change the policy.
