The City of Junction City is in discussions with Unified School District 475 to purchase the current Junction City High School site after the school district has vacated it.
The city offered to buy the site. The school would be demolished, but the football field and the tennis courts would remain in place if the city acquired the site.
USD 475 COO David Wild said he thought the district should consider trading the old high school site for 17 acres of land near the new high school site in anticipation of one day possibly building an elementary school on that land. He said the city had carved out a site from the land bank roughly a year and a half ago. Wild said he had been involved in “preliminary discussions” with the city about this possibility.
Nothing came of it at the time, but now the talks are back on.
Wild said the school district could consider keeping the old high school site to build a future school on, but encouraged the USD 475 Board of Education to consider the trade.
“I personally think with westward expansion of the city, we may want to look at a new grade school out there near the current new high school,” he said. “We would have a grade school, the new high school and the middle school all located out there on the west side of town.”
Wild said a new elementary school could replace one of its older ones, if necessary. He said he believed the district may need a new elementary school in that area in eventual time.
Wild asked the board to think about its strategic plan and look ahead to where it wanted to be in the year 2030.
“My instincts tell me we will build a new something akin to what we’re going to start building as a Jefferson Elementary replacement,” he said. “A larger capacity school where we can probably consolidate our footprint a little bit and gain some efficiencies that way. Again, we’re talking about a long-term vision — a master plan discussion.”
Wild said there was no timeline or plans in the works for any future elementary schools to be constructed in Junction City any time soon.
“The district isn’t in any hurry, but I believe the city will be so as partners to them, we would want to move rather urgently because their intent is to wrap this up into a grant application package,” he said. “So they would want to reach some type of finality of discussions with us so they can roll it into a grant application package.”
That application will likely be due sometime later this spring, Wild said, which is why the city wants to wrap the discussion up sooner than later.
Vice President of the board Jim Schmidt was open to the land trade concept.
“It seems to make sense as to the next location to be out in that area with the land bank,” he said. “(Mayor Jeff Underhill) did reiterate the desire sooner rather than later because of that grant situation — because there are some dollars that are out there that could help them secure and start moving their planning forward for when we are completed with the demolition of the existing (JCHS) site.”
Member Rina Neal asked if the demolition of the old JCHS would be covered by the city or the school district.
“It could be negotiated,” Wild said. “Ultimately right now, the district is responsible. The offer on the table continues to hold the district responsible.”
Neal suggested the district write something into any agreement with the city that if after the demolition there was further work in need of doing, the city and not the district would be responsible for it.
Wild said this was a possibility.
The demolition of the current JCHS site would require about $2 million which at this time is unfunded. According to Wild, when the district is able to fund the demolition, it will do so.
President of the board Dr. Anwar Khoury said he had believed the cost for the demolition of the current JCHS had been included in the $105 million bond which allowed the new high school to be constructed.
Wild said that it had been included in the bond price initially.
“That’s a promise that we have to the city — to the constituents — now?” Khoury asked. “We can’t be weaseling our way out of it?”
Wild said that unless an offer was made that included the cost of the demolition, the district would remain on the hook for it.
“That was kind of part of the commitment — that we will demolish that and that was part of the $105 million,” Khoury said.
Member Kristy Haden asked what might happen if the city did not secure the grant funding.
“I don’t want to hold them up on a grant or on the potential for something like that — and we can look for something else,” she said. “But I also don’t want to only leave that as our only option for another grade school, them not get the grant and then have just another big traffic headache only having that as our only option for another school.”
Wild said the city had planned for heavier traffic in that area because it was expanding in that direction.
“We believe that entire area is going to build up,” he said.
The district did not come to a decision on the city’s offer Monday night.
The district would have to make a decision on the offer by May or June in order for the city to apply for its grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.