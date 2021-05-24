Geary County school officials are refusing to say why they’re choosing to pay the former Junction City High School principal through the end of June, even though she’s been off the job for seven months.
Former Principal Melissa Sharp is still making a full salary through June 30, meaning she’ll be paid approximately $84,000 for the time that she hasn’t worked. Meanwhile the school board has approved her permanent replacement, Merrier Jackson, who is being paid about $73,000 for serving as principal during the same time period.
Jackson came on as interim principal Oct. 26, 2020 after an incident where Sharp allegedly asked a student to remove her hijab, which is a head garment worn by some Muslim women. The school board voted to suspend Sharp with pay. After repeated questioning from the Union, district officials revealed last week that Sharp was still being paid.
School board member Rina Neal, who was board president at the time Sharp was suspended with pay, declined to comment on why the board chose to suspend Sharp rather than firing her.
Neal said she was unable to comment on the matter because it was a personnel issue.
“I can’t discuss personnel matters,” she said. “As board members, regardless of position, we all are forbidden to discuss personnel matters.”
Neal referred the question to USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston and the district’s attorney Mark Edwards. Neither responded. The Union attempted to contact Eggleston multiple times for a week.
