As part of Geary County Schools USD 475’s 2021 Playground Replacement Project, both Sheridan Elementary School and Eisenhower Elementary School’s playgrounds have been selected for replacement based on the ages of the playgrounds.
The project, performed by Noah’s Park and Playground, is planned to begin in late October to early November. The current playgrounds will be entirely replaced with new, American with Disabilities Act-supportive equipment.
“Mr. Scott Clark, the district’s director of safety and security, and his team are doing a first-class job of securing a new generation of playgrounds to replace aging equipment with renewed emphasis on meeting district goals relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said David Wild, the district’s chief operations officer.
The total cost of both replacements is $321,517.
