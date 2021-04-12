Geary County Schools USD 475 recognized their paraeducators in a week-long celebration following Paraprofessional Appreciation Day to commemorate their hard work and contributions to the education of their students.
The celebrations occurred across the schools and included theme days, breakfast, and yummy treats. The school with the best celebration will win a prize from the Special Education Department.
“Paraeducators are so invaluable to the functioning of our programs, to our schools as a whole,” said Courtney Eichhorn, assistant director of the Special Education Department. “The things that they can do with students are just magnificent and really this celebration is to make them know that we appreciate and value what they do.”
The 250 paraeducators across the district play a large part in creating an equal playing field for students within Special Education by assisting them with any modifications or accommodations as needed.
“They’re really the main driving force of carrying out the individualized education plans for our students, in the general education setting especially,” said Nathan Downs, executive director of the Special Education Department.
Geary County Schools USD 475 wants to extend their appreciation and thank all the paraeducators within the district for their hard work and perseverance throughout this difficult year.
The district is looking for more people who are interested in working with kids and making a difference in their lives. Paraeducator applications can be found on the Geary County Schools USD 475 website.
