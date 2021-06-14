By working diligently and partnering with Cenergistic, Geary County Schools USD 475 has saved $4,061,471 in energy usage since 2015.
Cenergistic’s Energy Management Specialist David Wert has been assigned to advise the district and monitor the energy usage, with frequent audits and inspections of each facility within the district.
“Cenergistic is proving itself to be a partner to more than energy savings and cost avoidance. Two recent examples include a walk-through of the H.D. Karns building during spring break. He discovered a roof leak over the main gym. It was determined that he found it within a couple hours of its occurrence, and his timely report to maintenance staff saved thousands of dollars in damage to the gym floor,” said David Wild, chief operations officer for the district.
Wert checks each school during evenings, weekends, and holidays to ensure that heating and cooling systems are not running when the building is vacant, lights and other items are set back properly and uses a variety of meters to ensure safety and compliance with ENERGY STAR standards.
“Additionally, David played a significant role in implementation of COVID-19 ventilation mitigation initiatives; he attends and contributes expertise during weekly meetings with maintenance personnel and other operations departments personnel,” Wild said.
Overall, Cenergistic has helped the district save millions of dollars in the energy needed for electric, natural gas, water, sewer, lighting and water and sewer.
