The Unified School District 475 board of education heard an update on Jefferson Elementary School during a recent meeting.
A new grad school will be constructed on Fort Riley and a new elementary school will be built to replace it.
About two months ago, the district was approved for a grant to cover the cost of construction and the demolition of Jefferson.
The site is about 19 acres and an 81,000 square foot facility similar in size to Jefferson, he said.
If the project exceeds the $30 million estimate, the district will be forced to absorb the extra costs, according to District COO David Wild.
Wild updated the board on the project.
Wild said he was meeting with Fort Riley administrators and district officials — including the district’s IT department, the special education department and early childhood administrators — to discuss the new school’s layout.
“We’ve been working with Fort Riley, the architects and got that laid out,” he said. “Just the logistics of bus drop off and pickup and parent drop-off and pickup and what kind of impacts that new school might have to the roads up there on Custer Hill. And then of course discussing utilities and wastewater and those kind of things. So those talks are ongoing as the school is being developed. There’s a schematic development or a design that will be bought to the board to look at. We’re a few weeks away from that but just so you know — it’s well underway.”
Wild said the lease agreement with the Army Corp. of Engineers was ahead of schedule. He said he believed it would be in place by or before the August deadline.
Wild said the construction manager at risk committee was “well under way” for the school also.
Seven firms had responded to the district’s notification of intent to hire a construction manager at risk, he said.
By June 24, Wild said, those firms would have to have paperwork detailing their qualifications turned in to the district at which point the district will have to narrow its selection down to between three and five.
By Aug. 2, he said he intended to present the board with a final construction manager at risk selection.
“We will be able to go out for bid very shortly after that for the demolition of Jefferson Elementary,” he said. “We’re also going into an intergovernmental support agreement with Fort Riley. We will also at the same time that we’re demolishing Jefferson Elementary, we will demolish their Building 109 which is the former Fort Riley Elementary (School) which was turned over to them for their administrative use and then they decided against its utilization.”
Wild said news of USD 475’s soon-to-be new school on Fort Riley had made its way to Washington, D.C. where it was noticed by the office of local defense communities cooperative.
“(They’re) very delighted with what’s already taking place,” he said. “Delighted with the story.”
Board member Rina Neal said the design for the new elementary school looked “like a mini high school.”
Wild said he had been told by the OLDCC that the design was helpful for mitigating COVID-19.
“The way USD 475 was designing its schools was very supportive of virus mitigation and they were considering making this a type of school that would be uniform in their program,” he said.
The school will come with outdoor amenities that typically come with elementary schools such as playgrounds, Wild said, and there will be an early childhood program onsite as well.
“It will be a comprehensive program,” he said. “It will all be centered right there in that one school so it will be a centralized early childhood program right there — six classrooms. And I would love to someday develop a model similar to that right here in Junction City so we’ve got parallel programs going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.