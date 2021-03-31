FORT RILEY – Contessa Grant, a kindergartner at Ware Elementary, received a BLICK Youth Art Month award for her drawing on Saturday during the Kansas Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month Competition.
Grant’s drawing was of a polar bear, in which she received honorable mention for. She also participated in a directed Zoom drawing opportunity in which she drew “Vincent YAM [Youth Art Month] Gogh,” where the students learned how to draw Vincent and could include a background and location of their choice. Grant chose the beach.
“Her mother told me she had a wonderful time. Her father is currently in Germany and he was able to get on and watch as well,” said Lizabeth Rosewicz, art teacher at Ware Elementary. “They all had a wonderful time.”
Geary County Schools USD 475 congratulates Grant on her creativity and award!
