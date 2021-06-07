TOPEKA – Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2021 graduating class. Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.
Graduates include:
Caleb Baer of Junction City with a Associate of Arts in Office Administration
Cassidy Meadows of Milford with a Associate of Science in Health Information Technology
Louralee King of Junction City with a Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy
Audrey Fortner of Junction City with a Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology
Shannie Refumanta of Milford with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lacey Sink of Junction City with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Taylor Rich of Junction City with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jennifer Gerasch of Fort Riley with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration
Eresiya Printers of Junction City with a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing
Christy Beamer of Milford with a Master of Social Work in Social Work
Julie Glasgow of Junction City with a Master of Social Work in Social Work
Washburn is proud of these students and their achivements.
