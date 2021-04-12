During the Military Affairs Council meeting late last week, Director Craig Bender talked about impending interviews for a new Junction City High School Principal. Bender said he had been asked to sit on the interview panel for the position.
He said there were multiple qualified candidates who applied for the position.
“We had several really good candidates,” he said. “So I think (Superintendent) Dr. (Reginald) Eggleston will have a good issue to have by having several good candidates. It’s not going to be a matter of trying to find one that’s good. It’s a matter of trying to find the best one, because there’s several there.”
JCHS is currently operating under an interim principal.
The current Interim Principal Merrier Jackson was put in place after then-JCHS Principal Melissa Sharp was suspended with pay pending the end of the semester. The suspension followed an incident in October where Sharp allegedly asked a Muslim student to remove her hijab.
According to Unified School District 475 COO David Wild who attended the MAC meeting, the new Junction City High School continues on schedule. A ribbon cutting had been scheduled for Aug. 6, but changes have been made to the district calendar due to COVID-19 related issues, Wild said. School will start earlier this year to make up for lost time. Instead of holding a ribbon cutting Aug. 6, the district will hold a soft opening of the new school with an open house to take place Aug. 7 instead, he said.
Because of COVID-19 and because there are roughly 300 people at the new JCHS site daily, Wild said the district would be discontinuing tours of the new school for the foreseeable future.
Events
As the community has started to open back up after a surge of COVID-19 this winter, events are back on the schedule.
Grub and Grooves is back on now that the weather has warmed up enough to hold outdoor events. The event, which MAC started last year and which features live music and food vendors in an outdoor environment, will take place the afternoon of April 30.
Bender said he didn’t want the MAC to become “the event coordinator” of the Junction City community, because that is not its stated mission but that he felt the event still fit well enough into that mission for the MAC to continue holding it.
“It’s a matter of getting military off post into our community and I think it does that pretty well,” he said.
According to Phyllis Fitzgerald, Junction City Main Street has planned an event to take place downtown from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 1. People will be able to go to participating local businesses, select a flower from a bucket that may have something attached to it such as a certain percentage off a purchase.
“if the whole family goes in, it’s one per family,” she said. “You could pick one that has a little gift tag (attached) to it or something or some percentage off something that you buy.”
Fitzgerald said she and fellow volunteers would be decorating the downtown area to celebrate May Day with banners and pots of flowers.
Bender said the MAC will also hold its spouse welcome — which before had been scheduled for March 2020 and prevented by COVID-19 — in June. No set date has been determined yet, but he said he believed something would be possible by June.
The plan is to bus between 30 and 40 military spouses on a tour of Junction City’s downtown area and to several local small businesses.
Sundown Salute is still scheduled to take place this Independence Day, according to Nate Butler. He said the event would be scaled down this year. It is scheduled to take place in the vicinity of Bird Dog Saloon at 720 Caroline Ave. in Junction City.
Butler said he hoped the annual celebration would be back to normal next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.