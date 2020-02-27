Fred Reid was about 15 when he had a brush with law enforcement that left him wanting to join the police force.
He was in a shop, looking at model tanks and airplanes, when an employee approached him.
She accused him of looking at a shirt and planning to steal it.
Reid wasn’t interested in the shirt, he said — and, even if he had been, it wasn’t illegal to look at merchandise in a store. However, as a black teenager in the 1960s in Toledo, Ohio, thought crime was very much a thing and so she took him to the back of the store. The manager then called the police to report him for shoplifting.
The police came and arrested Reid. They loaded him in the back of what he called a “paddy wagon,” a large police van.
One of the arresting officers remained in back with Reid and the other drove the vehicle. According to Reid, the officer who remained in the back with him was “just a straight up redneck racist guy.” The officer began kicking Reid and otherwise abusing him.
Hearing the ruckus, the officer behind the wheel asked what was going on. When he realized what the racist officer was doing, the officer behind the wheel pulled the vehicle over and told his partner, in no uncertain terms, to behave himself.
“(The officer) said, ‘look, this is a kid. You don’t have to be doing that kind of stuff,’” Reid recalled.
The racist officer listened to his partner and let Reid be for the rest of the ride to the police station.
When they arrived at the station, the officers let Reid call his mother, who came to pick him up.
The experience left a good impression on Reid, against all odds.
He decided he wanted to be like the officer who’d been behind the wheel — to have the power to make positive changes.
“I said, ‘You know what? I would like to be able to do that,’” Reid said.
After a steady diet of television police dramas such as Hill Street Blues and Adam 12 — the tagline of which was police motto “to protect and serve” — an officer seemed a fine thing to be.
Reid’s wish to join the police force would eventually be fulfilled, but in a roundabout way.
Instead of becoming a police officer right away, he volunteered to join the military in 1970, about a month before his 18th birthday — right in the middle of the Vietnam War — not long after his family had moved to Detroit.
Reid, who described himself as ‘a child of poverty,’ saw many of his friends becoming involved with drugs and fighting, and decided he wanted nothing to do with that. So he did what most young men in his community did to escape the inner city and took up the Army life.
Reid said he dropped out of high school to join the Army. It offered him a sense of freedom, he said.
“I had quite a few friends who got in the military come back,” Reid said. “They were doing quite well. They had two pairs of shoes and they were getting a paycheck every month. So after a while, I decided I needed to try that out and I went in.”
He expressed an interest in becoming a military police officer, but ended up working as a cook instead after basic training. He would eventually become an MP.
He was in the Army for 20 years before retiring from the military in 1990, 30 years ago this coming September.
Reid had been stationed at Fort Riley for a stint during his time in the military and he found his way back here in his retirement.
Reid, whose mother had been an active participant in the Civil Rights movement and who had brought him along with her to several events in conjunction with that movement, took up serving the Junction City community in that respect. He worked alongside Ruby Stevens, who led the successful charge to have a Martin Luther King Day celebration in Junction City, an event which has been going on for more than 30 years now.
And he tried to join the Junction City Police Department, to no avail.
He tried six times to join the local police force and finally went before the Junction City Commission to plead his case. He brought plenty of evidence with him that he was fit to protect and serve the Junction City Community. Reid said he had scored a 300 on a battery of tests gauging physical and mental fitness three times — the highest possible score.
So he asked the city commission to hire him as a police officer. Reid had a feeling he’d be successful this time. There had been talk, he said, in the community about a dearth of African American officers on the JCPD. And when the public started talking, Reid said, forward motion tended to occur.
“There’s something about the heartbeat of Junction City — the pulse,” he said. “When things get the running, the people get, instead of proactive, they get reactive to things.”
Reid was granted a final interview with the Chief of Police who agreed to hire him, but who warned Reid if he failed the police academy, he’d never be a Junction City police officer.
He graduated from the police academy and joined the JCPD. He served two years as a reserve officer, he said, and
There were aspects of community policing he enjoyed, but in a lot of respects, Reid said, being on the police force wasn’t quite what he’d hoped for.
“It was more like how many tickets you can give out, who you arrested last night — and paperwork,” Reid said. “Oh my God, paperwork.”
Ultimately, Reid had mostly been looking for a way to help his community, something he eventually determined he could do a better job of working a different capacity in the community.
So he found another way to serve his community.
Reid was hired on as a special education paraprofessional in Unified School District 475. He was hired, he said, especially to deal with one student, an autistic girl who didn’t respond well to women but who got along well enough with males.
He continued on with the school district, working with at-risk students.
“I enjoyed working with the special ed. kids,” Reid said.
To this day, his former students’ children sometimes recognize him and strike up conversations with him.
“I get a fuzzy warm (feeling) when I think about my time at the district,” he said. “I really do.”
These days, Reid is retired and still serving his community, helping out at the Geary County Food Pantry and serving veterans through Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8773. He dedicates a lot of time to traveling with likeminded people to attend the funerals of veterans who died with no known next of kin to mourn them. Reid feels this is part of his obligation to veterans.
“I feel like ‘soldiers for life’ is pretty much our motto now … You just do what you can do,” he said. “And fortunately I can do a lot, because I’m not employed right now. So it gives me a lot more flexibility in my schedule.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.