Geary County Health Department is announcing the second case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geary County.
The case involves a 48 year old male who traveled to the Texas area and is currently at home. The individual returned home and self-quarantined. The Geary County Health Department is working with the individual who resides in Junction City. No further information about the patient will be released.
KDHE has released guidelines (http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/COVID-19_Resource_Center.htm for quarantine and isolation of travelers who visited locations in the United States where large numbers of people have contracted the disease. These guidelines are available on our Facebook page.
There is no press conference scheduled.
Please adhere to the following recommendations:
• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can.
• Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine
• Avoid large gatherings (groups of more than 10)
• If you do need to go out in public, ensure you maintain six feet distance from other people.
We encourage everyone to stay at home except for necessary trips for essential items. Only one member of the family go so you lessen the chance the exposure.
We will continue to update the Facebook pages of Geary County Health Department and Geary County Emergency Management.
Stay Home, Stay Safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.