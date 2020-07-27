Geary County is reporting a COVID 19 related death. This involves a male in his 60’s. This is the second person who has died in Geary County related to COVID 19. The individual had been transported by ambulance to Geary Community Hospital on Sunday and passed away later that day.
This is the only information that will be released by the Emergency Operations Center concerning the death.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of the individual and our condolences go out to his family.
Geary County authorities continue to strongly encourage everyone to wear masks when in public, do social distancing, and conduct frequent handwashing.
