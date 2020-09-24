There has been an update to the story about car thefts that was printed in Tuesday’s paper.
Recently, the Herington Police Department announced that law enforcement was searching for one of two suspects in conjunction with more than $100,000 in vehicle thefts from the Junction City and Herington areas and parts of Nebraska and Iowa. According to the Herington Police Department, the pair used deceptive methods to steal vehicles.
The second suspect in this case has been identified as Andre Laronn Murphy Jr. of Topeka. He is currently on parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Murphy is wanted for questioning in regards to multiple felony thefts that have occurred in several states. Anyone who knows his current location is asked to please contact the Herington Police Department immediately at 785-258-2227.
The other suspect in this case is already in custody after being arrested during the execution of a search warrant at 221 Grant Street in Alta Vista in Wabaunsee County. The warrant was the result of the combined efforts of Herington Police Department, Junction City Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
During the execution of the warrant, JCPD officers and officers with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Teague, age 36 of Alta Vista.
Law enforcement is still investigating this case and is seeking information about any further victims of these thefts. Members of the public or businesses who may have been the victims of similar thefts. They’re also actively searching for anyone who may have assisted Teague. People are asked to contact Detective Jonathan Thompson with the Herington Police Department at 785-258-2227 or Detective Al Babcock with the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912 immediately if they or someone they know purchased a vehicle, property, or equipment from Teague or Murphy.
