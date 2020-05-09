Saturday afternoon was rocked with excitement in Junction City as officers from Junction City Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol surrounded an apartment home at 124 West Third Street.
The incident began shortly before 1 p.m. when an officer attempted to notify the suspect he had a warrant in a different county.
“Once the warrant was confirmed he was asked to step out of his vehicle, he refused and brandished a handgun and then took off in his vehicle,” said Capt. Trish Giordano, JCPD Investigations and Public Information Officer. “The officers chased him for a little bit and then he ran into his house … and barricaded himself there.”
Seven hours later, the suspect — who’s name is being withheld pending notification of family — was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Giordano dispelled rumors the suspect was involved with Thursday’s double-homicide.
Nearly one hour into the standoff, the suspect fired three shots at officers who were behind the SWAT vehicle stationed in the suspects yard.
“They showed great restraint — he did shoot several shots at at them in the armored vehicle,” Giordano said. Once that stopped communication was tried. They tried to communicate with him. He refused to communicate. Then they introduced gas into the residence. And after that, entry was made.”
Radio traffic indicated that Kansas Bureau of Investigations was at the command post set up in the Intrust Bank, 121 North Washington Street, at approximately 2:40 p.m.
For several hours members of the SWAT Team called for the suspect to vacate the home peacefully with his hands up.
“Times on our side,” Giordano said. “I mean we always want things to resolve peacefully, and the more time that goes on the less likely somebody might come out. The last thing we want to do is harm anyone. So, precautions were made and many steps were done before we even made entry.”
Two entries were made by law enforcement into the structure before the situation ended.
Giordano expected to have further information late Saturday or Sunday.
