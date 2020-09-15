COVID-19 has risen by three in Geary County, but known active cases have decreased by 18 as sick people have recovered from the virus.
There are only seven known active cases of the virus in the community at this time, according to the Geary County Health Department.
Monday afternoon, three new cases of the virus were announced by the health department. No personal details were released to the public about these cases.
Of the total of 256 people who the health department lists as having recovered from their illness in the community, 247 of these are listed as having recovered from the virus. One person remains hospitalized. Two people have died from the virus in Geary County.
At this time, people older than 70 and people aged zero to 10 make up zero percent of COVID-19 cases. People aged 11 to 18, people aged 19 to 30 and people aged 31 to 50 each respectively make up 28.57 percent of the infected population. People aged 51 to 70 make up 14.29 percent of the infected population.
Though numbers of infected have drastically decreased, people are still encouraged to take precautions.
The COVID-19 numbers provided by the health department are only those who are known to have tested positive. There could be other positive cases in the community.
People are asked to continue practicing good hand hygiene, using social distancing and wearing masks in public places where social distancing is not possible.
