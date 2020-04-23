While the nation deals with COVID-19, Kansas must also gear up for tornado season.
Severe weather is no less severe during a pandemic, so it pays to be prepared.
Head of Geary County Emergency Management Garry Berges said people should already be readying themselves and their families for for typical spring/summer severe weather.
“Don’t wait until the day of or when it happens to start thinking where you’re going to go and be safe,” he said. “And that includes both home and work, once you go back to work.”
The best place to go during a tornado is the lowest part of one’s home, such as a windowless basement room or built-in tornado shelter.
Those who don’t have those things in their residences — such as those who live in mobile homes — should figure out where their nearest tornado shelter is located now and be ready to head there in the event of a storm.
According to Berges, many of the trailer courts in Junction City lack their own tornado shelters — it’s not required of them — so people should be aware if that’s the case near them.
Sometimes, he said, the city’s municipal building will be open during severe weather, but people may find their best luck is to seek shelter with friends and neighbors.
“If you’ve got a neighbor or a friend that you can go to, make sure you have plenty of time to get there before it happens,” Berges said.
People should have several items in their designated shelter area, including an AM/FM radio, nonperishable food and drink, toys for any children in the household, daily medications, and bike helmets to protect from flying debris.
People should have weather radios in their home regardless, he said.
Junction City’s tornado sirens are to warn people who are outdoors when they’re going off, according to Berges. They’re not meant to be heard indoors, though they sometimes can be and they’re not meant as a primary warning system for people who are inside at the time of a tornado-producing storm.
People should have at least two ways of receiving immediate weather information, Berges said. He encourages people to use apps and radios.
If sirens are going off, people should remain in their shelters, Berges said, because all-clear sirens are not used locally.
“We’ve got them designed to go off — I believe it’s for three minutes — and then they shut down for a couple minutes and they start back up,” he said.
If the all clear has not been delivered via text, the internet, or the radio, it isn’t safe to go outside.
If a person is trapped in severe weather in their vehicle, they should seek shelter outside their vehicle.
“Make sure you know where you’re going to be and try to get there before the storm hits,” Berges said.
It’s hard to say if this year’s tornado season will be particularly bad, but nasty tornados have already struck states such as Mississippi and the Carolinas.
“It possibly could be a severe year,” Berges said.
If a tornado does strike the Junction City area, tornados take precedence over COVID-19, he said.
When the sirens start blaring, according to Berges, people can feel free to head for the nearest storm shelter, even if it’s on the crowded side.
“You’re more apt to get hurt or injured by a tornado than you will be catching the virus,” he said.
People taking shelter from tornados should still try to adhere to social distancing practices as much as possible, including keeping space between themselves and other individuals and wearing masks.
“The main concern is that threat at that point, which would be the tornado or the damaging winds,” Berges said.
The Junction City area is more likely to see tornados between April and June. There’s also an uptick in severe storms around September, he said.
But all that’s needed for a tornado to form is for the conditions to be right.
“But tornadoes can happen any time of the year,” Berges said. “Any time, day or night.”
