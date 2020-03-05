Meeting Max, a five-month-old white boxer puppy, many people wouldn’t recognize him as the victim of animal cruelty in late December of last year which left him with his jaw torn off.
He seems, in almost every respect, like a normal dog of his age — playful and friendly. Only those who know his past — or those who look closely — will see the skewed jaw that hints at his past injury.
Aside from that and two small scars on either side of the underside of his jaw, there are few traces left behind by his abusive former owner.
Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter Manager Vanessa Gray still recalls the night Max was rescued from his abuser. She was called by the Junction City Police Department to come help with an animal cruelty case where a dog had sustained a jaw injury. Gray went in with a catch pole, she said, fully expecting the victim to be a large, fully-grown dog rather than a puppy.
She’d been informed about Max’s injury, but not the extent of it. Gray was unprepared for what she saw.
“Max was sitting on the other side of the bed and his jaw was just hanging, and he was covered in blood,” she said.
Gray was unable to offer a lot of details on the case, but said she had been led to understand that the perpetrator had "grabbed (Max’s) jaw and physically ripped it apart with his hands.”
It was, she said, the worst thing she had ever seen in her entire time working at the shelter.
"I was physically sick to my stomach,” Gray said. "I'll be honest, I've never seen something so gruesome done to an animal and I've been collectively at the shelter for five years. And I've never seen this level of cruelty in my tenure. So I was I was physically sick. It was awful.”
Gray said she’s still contending with the emotions she experienced that night.
“Every time I think about it, I cry,” she said. “No animal should have to deal with that. But a puppy that can't even necessarily defend itself or anything — it's just awful."
Considering what he went through that night, the dog was surprisingly tractable.
He was “a little fussy,” she said, for the obvious reason that he was in pain, but otherwise well-behaved. Gray wrapped him in a blanket and carried him downstairs to the kennel she had waiting for him, before promptly taking the dog to Kansas State University for medical treatment.
Max’s surgery didn’t take place until the next day, after an assessment of his injuries had taken place. In the process of assessing Max’s wounds, the veterinarian found not only two open fractures on either side of his jaw, but bruised lungs and broken ribs. The broken ribs were a relic of a previous incident — one that had taken place within 10 days of the jaw injury.
The surgery on the dog’s jaw was so successful as to leave hardly a visible trace of what happened to him. Right now, his jaw is full of metal hardware that will be removed in about six to eight weeks.
"He was just actually released last Tuesday to be able to chew on toys and stuff,” Gray said. “He hasn’t been able to chew down on anything for two months — and he's a puppy. So it's been it's been pretty hard. But he’s fully allowed to chew on stuff now and act like a normal puppy.”
Max is expected to make a full recovery. He’s already on his way.
“The way he acts, you wouldn't even have an idea that had happened to him,” Gray said. "It's like he didn't even remember — and he might (remember) but he sure does not act like it.”
According to Gray, the shelter used funds from a grant it received from PetCo to pay for Max’s surgery, which would otherwise have cost the shelter roughly $4,800.
As of this writing, the JCPD has not released the name of Max’s abuser, but his case will be heard in Geary County District Court.
As for Max, Gray said, he had beaten his abuser just by being alive, walking around — his past is in his past, where it belongs. Max has already has a forever home picked out with the family who has fostered him through the aftermath of his ordeal.
“He's in good hands,” Gray said.
