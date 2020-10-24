Sheriff candidates incumbent Dan Jackson and Fred Reid answered questions from members of the public at a candidate forum that took place earlier this week, alongside candidates for county commission and county clerk.
The candidates were asked if they felt the Geary County Sheriff’s Office had a positive relationship with other agencies in the community.
Jackson said he felt his office had a “just fine" rapport with the city.
“Any time you try to have inter-agency involvement — on different types of task force, different types of teams — you’re always going to have some growing pains,” he said. “There’s always going to be some issues that come up, because you’ve got two different sets of rules, two different departments trying to come together. And personalities are involved as well … I think our relationships are pretty good right now."
Reid responded with an anecdote from his younger days, when he attended the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. He did not provide an answer to the question that was asked, but said one of his goals would be to “try to make sure that the citizens get more actively involved by letting them realize that Junction City is their city.”
They were asked about transparency, communication and integrity.
“If you’re going to be in law enforcement, integrity’s — if you don’t have that by now, you’re in the wrong profession,” Jackson said.
He said it was the responsibility of the leadership to set the culture, core values and mission for their office, including ensuring transparency, which he felt was something he carried out appropriately.
Reid said integrity, transparency and communication started at home and at work, he said, these things start with leadership.
“They have to decide how they want their employees to carry out the mission that their position is mandated to do … I don’t think at this particular point in time, a large segment of our community feels safe to approach a law enforcement officer, especially if you’re a person of color,” he said.
When asked about possible future expenditures, Reid mentioned the slogan that has become popular with certain leftwing groups — “defund the police.” To him, he said, this phrase meant something different than ending law enforcement or taking their funding away entirely. Reid said he would like to put more funding toward training and mental health professionals.
“Police are being asked to do way too much,” Reid said.
Jackson talked about the joint Geary County Sheriff’s Office/Junction City Fire Department Dive Team, which he helped to form during his first stint in office. This was done using asset forfeiture funds and cost the county no money, he said.
However, in the future, the team will need to be maintained and may not be able to use asset forfeiture funds, which Jackson said could lead to the team needing to be added to future budgets.
The candidates were also asked how they would serve the entire county.
“I’m the chief law enforcement officer in the county,” Jackson said. “I’m responsible for all Geary County, not just the rural areas and not just the City of Junction City. I’m responsible for the entire county.”
He spoke again of setting the culture of his department and creating an environment for employees where they understood what was expected of them every day.
Jackson said it’s also important to choose leadership staff who are trustworthy and who “share your leadership qualities and share your vision for the department.”
“They then go forth and lead the department in the direction that it needs to go,” he said. “That way you know that the county is being taken care of.”
Reid said he believed helping citizens become involved would help.
“The citizens of Geary County and Junction City — they are lost, but they don’t seem to realize that,” he said. “It’s amazing how a lot of people, when you have a problem, the first thing you say (is), ‘well, you can’t fight city hall.’ Yes you can.”
Reid said he was against no-knock warrants and high speed chases.
“When you talk about serving the best interests, the citizens need to come forward and tell them what that interest is,” he said. “And if they’re not doing what they need to do, we need to send them home.”
Jackson had a rebuttal concerning no-knock warrants.
“No-knock warrants don’t happen often, but no-knock warrants save lives,” he said. “No-knock warrants save the lives of police officers and sheriff’s deputies as well as citizens.”
Reid disagreed.
“As a law enforcement officer, when I come for you, I want you to know I’m coming for you so there’s no doubt,” he said. “As disagree with that, about there’s a justification.”
