Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, demonstrations and protests erupted across the nation, some violent and others peaceful.
Friday afternoon, a peaceful demonstration took place in Heritage Park in Junction City and on Monday, Sheriff Dan Jackson released a statement concerning the protests.
Jackson said he joined other law enforcement leadership across the country in condemning the actions of all officers involved in the death of George Floyd and condemning rioters and looters who have taken advantage of the situation to sow trouble elsewhere.
“As a law enforcement community we must do better, and the statements calling for swift justice against those officers is a start,” Jackson said. “I also condemn the actions of the rioters across this nation who are destroying the property of community members to include businesses of people who have spent their entire lives in those communities and provide services to all who live there. The right to assemble and protest is crucial in a free society. You cannot drown out darkness with darkness and you cannot drive out hate with hate. At the Geary County Sheriff’s office we value being members of our community and as Sheriff I promise you, actions by Deputies or Correction Officers, such as what happened in Minneapolis will not be condoned or tolerated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.