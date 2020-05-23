Sheriff Dan Jackson has filed for reelection.
He touted his accomplishments during his time as sheriff as reason for voters to reelect him. He has spent roughly the past year a sheriff.
Jackson talked about the dive team and marine unit, a joint effort formed in 2019.
Five people, he said, had been rescued for area lakes and rivers since the dive team formed.
He said he would continue to hold town hall meetings in the community to answer questions from and form relationships with members of the public.
“What was missing before was, I think, some credibility and some transparency, and I think those town halls help us get both those things back where they need to be,” Jackson said.
He added positions to the staff, one of whom Jackson said saved an inmate from hanging himself in the jail.
All of the sheriff’s office’s current programs, Jackson said, would continue into the near future.
Jackson said he had used money from the asset forfeiture fund to make improvements to the jail facility and to add less lethal weapons systems and GPS mapping systems to his deputies’ vehicles.
“The reason we were able to achieve what we have in such a short period of time, is the dedicated professional men and women that make up our organization and the incredibly talents members of the command staff,” Jackson said.
He also talked about his department’s response of COVID-19.
Jackson said his office began ordering PPE early on in the pandemic, before the state began shutting down.
“That enabled us to get ahead of the curve as far as having PPE,” he said. “Once it started picking up, we issued many different actions which helped us keep COVID out of the jail. We have not had a case in the jail yet, and hopefully we won’t have any.”
Visitor restrictions, screening, and isolation areas were among the preventative measures implemented as the jail.
Jackson said his time in the military helped him form his current principals.
“I learned to live by two guiding principals — mission accomplishment and troop welfare,” he said. “You can’t let anything get the in way of accomplishing your mission and you follow up that with taking care of your people people — if you take care of your people, they’ll take care of you. And as sheriff, I continue to follow those principals and will do so in the future.”
Additionally, Jackson said, a lawsuit by a local church against the Geary County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed.
The sheriff’s office was named in a suit by a local Baptist church that wished to continue in-person services after gatherings of more than 10 people had been banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
