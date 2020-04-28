Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson revealed Monday at a Geary County Commission meeting that he specifically as the Sheriff was named as a party in a lawsuit by a local church.
This morn, a lawsuit was brought by two Kansas Baptist churches, including Junction City’s Calvary Baptist Church, against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly over an order extending the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people to churches. The order was upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court.
It seems Jackson is also being sued by the local church and, according to Jackson, the matter is not settled yet for the county.
The county was advised by Counsellor Steve Opat not to comment on this matter at this time.
Jackson was not able to comment on the lawsuit as a whole, but did add that he had done what he believed was right.
“Everything that I’ve done so far has been in accordance with the Governor’s order but more importantly in the interest of the public safety and welfare,” he said. “Since it’s under litigation, I really can’t speak to the case at this point.”
County offices will remain closed for more than a week after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s stay at home order is set to expire.
The offices will remain closed until May 15 to allow county department heads to develop plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 once the state opens back up.
County department heads were instructed to have their mitigation plans turned in to the Geary County Commission no later than May 11.
During the county’s Monday meeting, department heads discussed the possibilities of putting up plexiglass guards to distance themselves from the public, but this was deemed likely to be cost prohibitive.
The department heads discussed other mitigation possibilities, but supplies of items such as disinfectant spray and personal protective equipment are low.
They determined it would not be possible to attain enough PPE due to shortages across the nation.
They also talked about the possibility of hiring an outside agency to provide security in the event that people did not respect social distancing rules and other boundaries put in place after the stay at home order was lifted and had to be asked to leave.
No vote was taken by the county on these matters.
“I just think you can’t go wrong,” Commissioner Brad Scholz said. “The more precautions that are put in place, the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.