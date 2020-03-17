The Sheriff's Office has implemented a few new operating procedures in response to COVID-19. The Sheriff's Office, in addition to no longer providing finger printing services, will no longer provide VIN inspections at the Treasurer's Office for vehicle registration purposes until further notice. You will probably see Deputies wearing additional personal protection equipment to include latex gloves and masks depending on the nature of the calls they are responding to. Also don't take it personal, they will more than likely be standing a little further away when speaking to you than in the past. We at the Sheriff's Office understand this is an ever evolving situation and will remain professional and flexible to ensure the safety of our community as well as our employees.
