The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case of a dead dog which was found in a footlocker near a roadway near Milford Lake Jan. 11.
The footlocker was found off the road in South Outlet Park near the lake, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
It contained a deceased female dog, black in color, that appeared to be some kind of pitbull mix between one and a half and five years of age. The dog in question had a white spot on its chest.
There was evidence of illness discovered after a necropsy — an animal autopsy — conducted by Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
The dog was determined to have died of a serious whip worm infection, mild pneumonia and severe emaciation. Whip worms, if left untreated, can cause severe dehydration and poor body in dogs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies are presently attempting to locate the deceased dog’s owner.
Anyone who knows anything about this case is welcome to contact the Sheriff’s Office with tips and information by contacting the Sheriff’s Office, the Junction City Animal Shelter or Lt. Detective John Lytle by calling 785-210-3639.
