COVID-19 has caused controversy in the community, but it has also brought people together even while they’re compelled by social distancing to stay apart.
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson held a press conference Monday to address the issue of illegal gatherings in the community and talk about some of the positive things that had taken place since March.
“Over the past six months, we’ve had two incidents which thrust our community into the national spotlight,” he said. “The first was a coffee cup incident and the most recent being the Governor’s executive limiting mass gatherings over 10 to include churches. Whether the order violates the constitution or not is to be decided by the courts. In the meantime, our primary concern is the safety of our citizens. Thankfully, even before the Governor’s orders in reference to mass gatherings, the vast majority of the 40 churches in our community had moved to live streaming their services. Once the order came out limiting the number of people allowed inside, most of the remaining churches came up with other innovative methods to come together and worship such as drive-in church and for that we thank them. One church did not and unfortunately that is where the media focus is now.”
Church groups are not the only ones who have been asked to engage in social distancing.
Jackson mentioned that law enforcement officers have broken up a few parties.
These dangerous times, Jackson said, require people to pull together as a community and keep everyone safe.
There haven’t been any new positive tests for the virus in Geary County for the past three days, which Jackson presented as a positive, though he said if people let up on social distancing too quickly, this could change.
He praised Geary County Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch and her assistant Director Charles Martinez for taking quick action against the virus even before orders came down from the state.
He listed off a number of ways in which community members had gone to bat for one another while complying with the law.
Jackson talked about the ways in which Unified School District 475, United Way and the Geary County Food Pantry had fed people in the community.
USD 475 serves 2,200 meals daily to students.
The Sheriff’s Office started the Helping Hands program to deliver goods to those in quarantine and people in high-risk categories who are unable to leave their residences.
Jackson talked about the many women in the community who had broken out their sewing machines to make cloth masks to donate, free of charge, to anybody in need of one.
“Local businesses and citizens are donating time and food to local first responders,” he said.”Large stores such as Walmart and Dillons instituted practices which would allow for social distancing inside their stores, while also limiting the number of people in the stores at one time. The Geary County Ministerial Alliance brought most of their pastoral leadership together to develop innovative ways to worship. I’m sure there’s a number of things going on in our community right now that I’ve missed this afternoon. But the point is, the outpouring of volunteerism displayed by our citizens says more about the character of our community than the actions of one pastor. As a community, as long as we continue to work together and do everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, we will come through this pandemic, and be a better community as a result.”
