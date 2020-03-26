COVID-19 can infect — and kill — anyone, as demonstrated by recent headlines across the country.
However, the elderly and people with underlying health issues are especially in danger from this virus.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a Helping Hands initiative to help the elderly, disabled and/or high risk in the county who do not have the resources available to them to retrieve essential needs during this time. There are a variety of pharmacies in Junction City that offer a delivery service once a day to people located in the Junction City limits, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This program is a way to supplement these pharmacies’ services to help provide needed supplies to everyone in Geary County.
The new program also offers to pick up groceries for those in need from Dillons and Walmart
To utilize the service, people who fall into the appropriate categories can call the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 785-238-2261 to ensure someone is available to help and then place their order with one of the cooperating grocery stores. After the order is placed, they would contact the Sheriff’s Office with the time of pick up. Pick up times will need to be limited to Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Community members are welcome to contact the Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from during those hours of the day with their name, date of birth, address and the address essential medication, medical supplies, and groceries need to be retrieved from. Items must be within Geary County and delivered to an address within Geary County. The items must be prepaid for the Sheriff’s Office to retrieve them.
The Sheriff’s Office will also partner with the Geary County 4-H Senior Center at 1107 S. Spring Valley Rd. in this effort. The senior center has received donations from community members as well as calls from Senior Citizens in the community about retrieving necessities. The Sheriff’s Office will help deliver the donations.
“We understand the needs are great as this is a trying time for our, community, nation and all countries around the globe and we ask you only use the service if you truly need it,” said a written release from the Sheriff’s Office. “Please have a little patience with us as we are implementing this new service, if changes need to be made we will be posting on our Facebook page.”
