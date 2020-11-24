The Sheriff's Office front lobby was originally scheduled to be closed November 26th and 27th in observance of Thanksgiving. Due to a COVID-19 issue at the Geary County Sheriff's Office the front lobby will be closing early today and will not be opening again until November 30th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.
Sheriff's office lobby closed to the public until Nov. 30
