The Sheriff's Office front lobby was originally scheduled to be closed November 26th and 27th in observance of Thanksgiving. Due to a COVID-19 issue at the Geary County Sheriff's Office the front lobby will be closing early today and will not be opening again until November 30th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

