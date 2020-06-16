The Geary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the boy killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting was 10-year-old Grady Erichsen. He was shot in a residence on Clarks Creek Road and would later succumb to his injuries at Geary Community Hospital.
More information will be released pending autopsy results.
