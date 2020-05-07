Early Thursday morning at around 1:50 a.m., the Junction City Police Department was called out to the vicinity of 800 W 11th St. for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, the responding officers discovered two deceased males.
Citizens are asked to avoid this area, as officers are actively working the scene of the shooting.
If someone has information about this crime, they are asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477 or go to the Junction City Police Department’s Facebook page and leave a web tip. They may be eligible for a cash reward.
At this time, no further information will be released, as the case is still under investigation.
Update: Thursday afternoon, the two victims of the shooting were identified by the JCPD as Dillon Spencer, age 21 and Aaron Villarreal, age 19 both of Junction City.
The police department is still seeking tips on the case, which can be submitted via the TIPS line 785-762-8477 or go to the department’s Facebook page to leave a WebTip.
