The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday sent out a communication about the death of Grady Erichsen, a 10-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound in Geary County June 14.
Sheriff’s Office PIO David Gilbert said all evidence so far indicated the shooting had been accidental.
He said the Sheriff’s Office had taken so long in its investigation because it wanted to thorough. The Sheriff’s Office is still waiting on some information, Gilbert said, but at this time all evidence points to an accident.
“I know as a community we have grieved together as the loss of life at such a young age is tragic,” he said Wednesday over email. “Trying to explain to all those who knew him and the lives he touched is something no parents should have to face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.