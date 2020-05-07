Shutdown slows flood repairs at Milford Lake

The COVID-19 shutdown has slowed flood-damage repairs at Army Corps of Engineers property around Milford Reservoir.
Bill Whitworth, operations manager, said they hope to have the campground at Farnum Creek and some day-use areas like East Rolling Hills and Gathering Pond opened by June 2. Until that time the Corps has a nationwide shutdown of all campgrounds because of COVID-19.
“Last summer we were in the flood pool for about 270 days,” Whitworth said. “The flood waters got as high as 30 feet above normal and didn’t recede until October. Right now, we are still trying to clean up and repair damage to the campgrounds from last year. We don’t have any campgrounds ready to open.”
The summer 2019 flooding put most of the electrical systems underwater — those need to be replaced. Gravel was washed away so camping pads have to be recontoured. Dead trees need to be cut down and hauled off and grassy areas have to be seeded.
The shutdown slowed work because of the directive for employees to stay at home. Even though much of the required work is outdoors, staffing has been reduced to keep employees from interacting with people as much as possible.
“We just haven’t been out in the field as much because of that requirement to minimize the spread,” he said. “It has impacted the people that are working.”
Work to repair damage from last year’s flooding is also continuing at Milford State Park where the office is closed to public although staff is answering phone calls.
Ranger Clayton Swanson said the camping is open but the swim beach is closed
“Cedar point is completely closed this year from the flooding.” He said. “We are still working on various other things around the park that was damaged in the flood. Most everything with day-use is open, there are a couple of shelters that have been removed.”
Whitworth said while they are trying to get as much opened as soon as they can, people need to observe the road closures and not drive around barricades.
He and Swanson said visitors to the park are required to abide by the governor’s orders on social distancing, which calls for no groups larger than 10 and people need to maintain 6-foot distancing from each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.