Junction City Union Staff
The wind was starting to pick up and a storm front was encroaching on the area Monday when the Geary County marine unit responded to a report of a disabled boat that had started to take on water, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.
One of the boat’s passengers had called 911 at around 8:02 p.m., reporting that they were unsure of their exact location, but that they had launched the boat from a well-liked sandbar lakegoers enjoy treating as a beach.
The marine unit sought and located the boat, which contained six adults, in the Farnum Creek area. The marine unit rescued the boat’s six passengers, transporting them to safety, and then went back to the boat to secure it, which they did successfully.
The marine unit had help from Kansas Wildlife and Parks in conducting the water rescue.
