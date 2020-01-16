Sleep is one thing an overwhelming number of Americans consistently don’t do enough.
Director of Geary Community Hospital’s Cardio Pulmonary Department Julie Vines said sleep is a personal thing. What constitutes enough for one person might not be enough for someone else.
However, many people genuinely aren’t receiving enough rest and this can be a problem — a problem which several culprits could be responsible for.
One of the biggest ones, Vines said, is obstructive sleep apnea, also known as OSA.
She said its a significantly under-diagnosed condition, potentially affecting about 40 percent of the population.
Sleep apnea is a medical condition, she said, where someone’s throat tissue collapses while they sleep, obstructing their airways and keeping them from breathing. People with sleep apnea can actually stop breathing momentarily while they’re trying to sleep, which keeps them from getting a truly restful night’s sleep.
Central apneas, which are caused by the brain, can also keep people from rest, Vines said. These can spring from past head injuries and neurological issues.
Those who suffer from excessive daytime sleepiness — especially those who are ostensibly receiving the requisite six to eight hours of sleep a night may have sleep apnea.
“We call that hypersomnolence,” Vines said. “You just feel exhausted and want to sleep all the time. You’re tired. You’re physically tired, you’re mentally cloudy and you just feel that fatigue.”
Vines and her crew at GCH diagnose sleep apnea via sleep studies.
Other things can keep people from getting the most out of their sleep cycle, including environmental factors. This includes having electronics in the bedroom, bright light flooding in through a window, and noises in and out of the bedroom.
According to Vines, some people combat auditory distractions with white noise from anything from a fan to a white noise machine.
“Our pets, as much as we love them, can interrupt our sleeping patterns,” she said. “When you have young kids and they’re up and down during the evening, those are things that interrupt our sleeping patterns.”
Set bedtimes and waking times can help people seize control of their sleep schedule, as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control, part of practicing proper “sleep hygiene” is going to sleep each day at the same time and waking up at the same time every morning, even if there’s a chance to sleep in.
Vines said people should keep napping to a minimum.
“Ironically enough, one of the biggest problems with good, restful sleep is napping” Vines said. “That’s the first thing we tell you if you come into the sleep lab — don’t nap before you come in … some people take a nap and then go to bed at night because they’re exhausted but wake up three hours later.”
Lack of sleep can cause body fatigue, decreased productivity, and negatively impact blood pressure and mental processing, among other things.
So, if need be, put the phone on nighttime mode, ditch the distractions or even consider a sleep study — figure out what works and why, then start practicing good habits.
According to Vines, the average person sleeps about seven hours per night.
