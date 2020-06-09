Recent photos and posts on social media have people warning others of snakes being seen in area parks and it raised the question – what is making them more active?
According to Chuck Otte, County extension agent, Ag & Natural Resources, Geary County Extension Office, its not the snakes that are more active — people are.
“I wouldn’t say there’s any more (snakes) than normal,” he said. “And, I’m out an awful lot. I assume more than normal, I think its people, because of the pandemic and quarantine and like that. People are out where they can run into them more often.
“It’s also a time of year when snakes are active,” he added. “We had a colder than normal May, which snakes are very reactive to the temperature. The warmer it is, the more active they get. So, we went from May being colder than normal to all of a sudden, we’ve got summer temperatures. So, I would say there’s a lot of pent up activity the snakes want to get going with. So, they’re gonna be out, they’re gonna be active.”
Otte said weather extremes will move all creatures around — not just snakes
“We’ve seen both extremes in the last five years around here where we have hot dry weather pushing them out of a lot of their normal areas just trying to find some water,” he said. “Pushing them up especially on the south side of town pushing them up out of the rocks up into the residential areas. Wet weather will absolutely displace them. They’re pretty adapted to water but they’re not ‘water snakes.’ So, they’re going to try to find a happy medium. And then every time that we build a new house, we probably displace some creatures — so there’s a lot of factors at work here.”
Otte said he also wants people to know that not all snakes in the area are venomous. In fact, there are only two of the 15 or 16 snakes prevalent in the area that are venomous.
“Snakes can get a pretty good size,” he said. “The rat snake, the gopher snake — what we used to call the bull snake – these can get to pretty good-sized snakes. And the thing people say is, ‘Well it was acting aggressive toward me, and it struck out at me.’ Well, what were you doing to it? A lot of snakes, and if you take it from the snake’s perspective, they’re down there, you know maybe and inch or two tall, and here we are five or six feet, towering over them.”
Pat Silovsky, director, Milford Nature Center and Fish Hatchery, said the perception people have of snakes, that they are all venomous, causes more snakes to be killed when most are actually helpful.
“What we try to do is educate people on snakes and to leave them alone,” she said. “They are so much more beneficial than they are dead. “So, we just take them and you know relocate them when we get them in our area. So, we had a black snake in shed the other day, and actually we left that one because he eats the mice in the shed.”
Silovsky said people interested in learning more about the snakes in the area can visit the center when they reopen soon.
